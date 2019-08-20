KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen native whose voice and charisma earned him internet fame and a golden buzzer from Howie Mandel performed live on America's Got Talent Tuesday evening.

Joseph Allen, 21, moved to Los Angeles to chase his dreams after he graduated from Grand Canyon University in Arizona. Before that, he was born and raised in Killeen.

After he was sent straight to the live rounds thanks to a golden buzzer in June, Allen drove from California all the way to Texas to watch the episode with his friends and family.

Allen shared a special message with Channel 6 and Central Texas ahead of his live performance Tuesday.

"My mission is the same: To make you guys proud and show you guys that I don't take you for granted."

