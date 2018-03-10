Killeen — The subdivision around Brushy Creek Drive is described by residents as having more than 500 homes. Every morning, the neighbors all come together.

For a traffic jam.

"It takes me twenty minutes to get in line either for the elementary shool or the middle school," local resident Danelle Dagublo said, "It should really only take like five minutes."

The subdivision technically has two exits. One right next to Haynes Elementary and the other right in front of Roy J. Smith Middle School. But at 7 a.m. in the morning, when everyone goes to work, the road by the middle school is jammed with parents.

"The cars are lining up to drop off their own kids so it's a complete stop," Dagublo said. "There is literally no way anyone can get in or out."

That leaves most of the community trying to get on Bunny Trail next to the elementary school. There is no traffic light at that intersection to help them on to the road, so drivers are at the mercy of other local traffic. It's gotten so bad, local resident Emily Tagle created a petition titled "Add another entrance/exit in the Goodnight Ranch Neighborhood!" It has 200 signatures.

"We started a petition to get a new entrance, exit, on the south side of the subdivision," Tagle said.

Tagle told Channel 6 she eventually got a meeting with Executive Director of Public Works David Olson, who told her that a road would be completed in 9 to 22 months south of the community. Channel 6 asked the City of Killeen to verify this time frame but never heard back on October 2nd when the story aired. The city stated in an email that the road "is on the City’s thoroughfare plan and will be built as development occurs. The responsibility will most likely to be shared between the developer and the City (the City would consider participating in oversizing the road)"

At the Oct 2nd City Council workshop, the Killeen City Council was scheduled to consider an ordinance requested by Mitchell & Associates, Inc., on behalf of Reeces Creek Development, to rezone around 50 acres of land for single family housing just south of the undeveloped road residents are requesting. The plans for that area even show that still unfinished road on the planning map. Channel 6 asked the city Wednesday if the new road would be built before new houses in the area to relieve traffic congestion. The city stated in an email that "The building of a road would most likely occur in conjunction with project development" and did not give further specifics.

