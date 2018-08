KILLEEN, TX — Buying property in Killeen has never been easier than with Killeen-opoly.

The board game is a fun spin on the original Monopoly board game.

In addition to buying favorite Killeen properties like Fort Hood and the Killeen Bowlerama, players can even get parking tickets and caught in traffic jams-- just like in the real Killeen.

The game is sold at the Wal-Mart on Lowes Blvd. and Stan Slooter in Killeen while supplies last and costs $20.

