Killeen organizations gearing up for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend

KILLEEN, Texas — As people across Central Texas are preparing to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend, organizers are working to make sure COVID-19 protocols are in place to keep event goers safe.

Ronnie Russell with the Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce and other organizations will host MLK celebrations around Killeen.



Culture On The Square is a block party geared towards bringing awareness back to downtown Killeen. The event starts at 3:00 p.m. on Avenue D in Killeen.

"When you create opportunity through entertainment and economics, then you bring hope into this city by adding the opportunity to smile, be a family again, and adding opportunities for us to dance laugh and eat,” said Russell.



On Sunday there is a High School Step Show at the Killeen Civic and Conference center. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

On Monday, the NAACP Killeen Branch will host an MLK Peace March that begins at City Hall. Line up for the march begins at 8:30 a.m. The march begins at 9:00 a.m.

