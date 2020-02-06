KILLEEN, Texas — The "Let's Move" protest in Killeen was peaceful on Sunday night. According to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble, there were no arrests, injuries, or property damage from the protest.

Reshard Hicks and Jonathan Hildner helped organize the protest. The pair spoke with 6 News after the President's announcement.

"I think that the President just created a lot more chaos from individuals who don't agree with the protest. Not so much of the people that do agree with the protest," Hicks said.

Hildner said they are will touch base with the people that attended the rally yesterday.

"We've got to now go to the thousands of people we had out yesterday and say, 'Guys, I promise you. You were heard. I promise you that what we did was right. I promise you know this, that and the other' and that's the difficult thing. We kind of got to go back on all the things we said yesterday and kind of double down on it," Hildner said.

6 News asked about people who are nervous to come out in the event of a smaller group disrupting the peace at a peaceful protest. Hicks said in part the President's move makes it hard to get their voices heard.

"It' s a way of muting anything we have already tried hard to establish. All that's muted now because people are going to be so much more fearful of doing anything," Hicks said.

Hildner said this will put a split in the community.

"There are people out here who go off whatever he says and it makes it difficult to continue the narrative, to work, to come together and bring our communities together. This will definitely put a split in the community that we will have to repair," Hildner said.

When it comes to the next steps forward, they said they will continue to push for peaceful protests.

"If it takes to going out to any other protest here and trying to be a voice of reason, I'll do that. I'll put myself in that place. I know Reshard will. I know our team will in order to maintain peace and maintain the conversation we have started," Hildner said.

