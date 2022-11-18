x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man arrested, charged in early November Killeen shooting found in Humble, TX

Kenneth Lloyd Carter's bond has been set at $250,000, according to police.
Credit: Harris County
Kenneth Lloyd Carter

KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter, 31, has been arrested and charged with murder after KiIleen police linked him to the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson.

Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. 

Detectives with the Killeen Robbery-Homicide Unit presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office who charged Carter with murder. 

Man arrested, charged in early November Killeen shooting found in Humble, TX

1 / 3
Harris County
Kenneth Lloyd Carter

On Nov. 17 Carter was arrested in Humble, TX. He's currently being held in Harris County with a bond set at $250,000, according to KPD.

6 News will keep you updated as the story develops.

More on KCENtv.com:

RELATED: Killeen PD identifies 19th murder victim this year

RELATED: Violent weekend in Killeen marked by third murder in four days

 

More Videos

In Other News

Crumbl Cookies comes to Temple

Before You Leave, Check This Out