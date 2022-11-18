Man arrested, charged in early November Killeen shooting found in Humble, TX

Kenneth Lloyd Carter's bond has been set at $250,000, according to police.

KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter, 31, has been arrested and charged with murder after KiIleen police linked him to the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson.

Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Detectives with the Killeen Robbery-Homicide Unit presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office who charged Carter with murder.

On Nov. 17 Carter was arrested in Humble, TX. He's currently being held in Harris County with a bond set at $250,000, according to KPD.

