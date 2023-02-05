Killeen PD arrests suspect in hit-and-run that left a 48-year-old woman dead

The incident occurred back on Monday, May 1.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department arrested 42-year-old Michael Terrance Sneed for his involvement in a deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday, June 27.

According to police, on Monday, May 1, around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4600 Block of E. Central Texas Expressway regarding a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Rasha Kendrick lying in the road. She was taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights Hospital where she later died, police said.

Upon investigating, police learned that Kendrick entered the outside lane of the roadway when an Infinity Sedan going eastbound struck her, police said. The driver of this vehicle returned to the scene.

A second vehicle, also going eastbound, also struck the victim, but left, police said.

According to police, the investigators with the Traffic Unit were able to identify Sneed as the driver of the second vehicle, a Dodge Journey.