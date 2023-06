Killeen PD closes Rancier Avenue lanes.

KILLEEN, Texas — According to the Killeen Police Department, officials have shut down both directions of Rancier Avenue after a structure fire Wednesday morning.

Officials are asking individuals to stay away from the lanes in between Alexander street and Stewart street, where the fire has occurred.

First responders are actively working on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

