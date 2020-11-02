KILLEEN, Texas —

The Killeen Police Department is conducting a death investigation on Andover Dr. after they were informed by Fort Hood that someone was claiming to have murdered his roommate on Monday at around 5:30 p.m., according to the Killeen PD.

Officers met with the person who made these claims and found an address in Killeen where the murder may have happened.

The officers went to the 2300 block of Andover Dr. and found a dead person in an apartment. The victim was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m.

An autopsy was ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas and the suspect was taken into custody and is in the Killeen City Jail, according to the Killeen Police Department.

