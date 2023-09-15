Killeen PD: Dog shot after attacking paramedic

According to police, officers were unable to contact the dog's owner.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department announced that a dog was shot while it was attacking an Animal Control Officer on Thursday, Sept. 14.

According to police, officers responded to the 900 block of Brewster Avenue at about 4:29 p.m. to assist Killeen Paramedics.

Upon arrival, officers say they were notified that a dog attacked and bit one of the paramedics. Police say the Animal Control Unit responded and were able to contain that dog, but a second dog attacked and bit the Animal Control Officer.

According to police, this is when a patrol officer fired his gun at the dog, hitting and killing it.

Police say efforts to make contact with the owner failed, and no other injuries were reported.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

