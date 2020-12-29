Killeen PD, FBI locate, arrest 2 men with active federal arrest warrants

Officers with the Harker Heights Police Department were dispatched to the BanCorpSouth Bank on December 15 in reference to an ATM alarm.

KILLEEN, Texas — Officers with the Harker Heights Police Department were dispatched to the BanCorpSouth Bank located at 661 W. Central Texas Expressway on December 15 in reference to an ATM alarm. When they arrived, an officer witnessed a person in a vehicle allegedly tampering with the ATM, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, but the occupants refused and a vehicle pursuit began. After several moments, the vehicle came to a stop. All three occupants of the vehicle evaded on foot.

Officers located one of the suspects, Howard Lee Jordan, age 29, who was placed into custody without incident. Jordan was taken to the Harker Heights Police Department, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Further investigation by the Harker Heights PD, Killeen PD and FBI San Antonio Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force identified the other two suspects.

Detectives with the Killeen PD and FBI San Antonio Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force found two men with active federal arrest warrants issued out of the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas - Waco Division, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Authorities obtained arrest warrants for Maurice Allen Harris and Christopher Anthony George for bank robbery and conspiracy. On December 16, Harris and George were found at their place of employment and placed into custody without incident.

All three suspects are charged by a federal criminal complaint. They are in the McLennan County Jail where they remain pending initial appearances in federal court in Waco, according to the Killeen Police Department.

A criminal complaint is merely a charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt. The defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.