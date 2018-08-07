Killeen — UPDATE: The child has been found.

Original Story:

The Killeen Police Department is asking the community for help locating a 12 year old girl.

Police said they were looking for a possibly endangered child who was last in the area of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue in Killeen.

The child is approximately 5’3” tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, the same one depicted in the photo, along with gray colored Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms.

The wording on the shirt states “Alpinestars”.

Please call the Killeen Police Department Headquarters immediately at 254-501-8830 if you have any information.

Police said this is not an amber alert.

