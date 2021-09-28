Killeen PD identifies pedestrian killed while crossing I-14

The 34-year-old man was hit on I-14 between mile markers 284 and 285 the evening of Sept. 26. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department identified a man who died after being hit by a car while crossing I-14 on Sept. 26.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Christopher Nash. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Officers were sent to I-14 between mile markers 284 and 285 the evening of Sept. 26 in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Upon arriving, officers found Nash laying on the road.

An initial investigation found that Nash was trying to cross the eastbound lanes headed southbound when he was hit by the car, coming to a stop in the middle lane. The woman driving the car was taken to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights with minor injuries.

