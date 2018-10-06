Killeen police are investigating the murder of a 29-year-old woman Saturday.

According to a press release, just before 2:45 this afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Phoenix Drive after receiving a call about a victim not breathing.

Police found Heather Mae Walker unresponsive with multiple wounds. The Justice of the Peace pronounced Walker dead at 3:20 p.m.

The case is under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477) or go online to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You could be eligible for up to $1,000 in cash.

© 2018 KCEN