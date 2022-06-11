Killeen PD investigate death of 51-year-old woman found in hotel

Officers said they were dispatched to the 2700 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a disturbance around 11:23 p.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of 51-year-old woman after she was found unresponsive inside a hotel room Friday night, according to a news release.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a man and woman inside a hotel room. The woman was unresponsive and when paramedics arrived, they advised that she had no signs of life.

The woman was pronounced dead at 12:39 a.m. Her body was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

No other information has been released at this time.