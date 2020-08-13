Killeen PD investigate Fatal crash on SH 195

The crash involved a white Toyota Corolla and a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killen police officers responded to a major crash Wednesday at the intersection of State Highway 195 and Chaparral Road around 6:51 p.m. The crash involved a white Toyota Corolla and a silver Chevrolet Malibu, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Investigations showed that the Malibu was driving northbound on SH 195 in the outside lane and approached the intersection. This is when the Corolla, that was traveling southbound on SH 195, turned left at the intersection, through the crossover, in an attempt to cross the northbound lanes onto Chaparral, according to the Killeen PD.

The driver of the Corolla did not yield right of way to the Malibu, which caused the Malibu to hit the Corolla’s right passenger side. This caused the Corolla to rotate to the northeast corner of the intersection into the grassy area where it rolled onto its top before it came to a stop. The Malibu also ended up at the northeast corner and came to a stop in the grassy area, according to the Killeen PD.

The driver and two passengers in the Corolla were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Malibu was also taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to the Killeen PD.

One of the passengers in the Toyota, Dade Michael Neujahr, 23, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at about 7:54 p.m., according to the Killeen PD.

This investigation is ongoing.