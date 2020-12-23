Killeen PD investigate fatal motorcylce crash

Killeen Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Lake Road in reference to a motorcycle crash Sunday

During investigation, it was determined that the motorcycle, with a single rider and driver, was driving west on the road at a high speed when the driver lost control and struck the curb on the north side of the road. The collision ejected the driver from the motorcycle, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center with severe injuries. He was later taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital for further treatment, according to the Killeen PD.

Traffic Unit Investigators were notified Tuesday that the driver of the motorcycle, James Allen Davis Jr. 55, had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, according to the Killeen PD.

This crash continues to be investigated by the Killeen PD Traffic Unit.