Killeen PD needs public's help to identify burglary suspects

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a burglary.

On August 16 around 5:56 p.m., the Killeen PD responded to a burglary of a home in the area of the 1000 block of Brock Drive. It was reported that two men entered the victim’s home by force and stole property.

The suspects are described as heavy set and both were wearing coverings over their heads. One man appears to be holding a handgun. The men fled in a vehicle described as a Nissan Maxima or Altima, according to the Killeen PD. A surveillance video was obtained after the burglary.

Detectives ask that anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this burglary, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at the Bell County Crime Stoppers website.