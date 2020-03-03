KILLEEN, Texas —

The Killeen Police department posted photos to Facebook of the “Hotspot” areas of car burglaries in the last four days. These burglaries have taken place on the south side of the city between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The Killeen PD said valuables were left in plain sight, cash was left in center consoles and firearms/ammo were all left in unlocked vehicles in this area. They also said to lock your cars and to always take your valuables inside.

Killeen PD

