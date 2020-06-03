KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department issued a second warning to residents to lock their cars.

Multiple car burglaries were reported in the southwest side of the city near Stan Schlueter. These burglaries happened between 1:00 am and 4:30 am. Wallets and personally-identifying information were left inside vehicles.

Roads highlitghed in the area:

Bowels

Wade

Lori

Newt

Mason

