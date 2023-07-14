Killeen PD remembers fallen officer 10 years after his tragic death

Officer Robert Layden Hornsby was killed while participating in a SWAT deployment on July 14, 2013.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is remembering fallen officer Robert "Bobby" Hornsby a decade after he was killed in the line of duty on July 14, 2013.

Hornsby was shot and killed while participating in a SWAT deployment at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive, according to Officer Down Memorial Page.

According to the page, Hornsby was 32-years-old at the time of his death and he is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

The Killeen Police Department posted to Facebook stating, "We shall never forget Officer Hornsby's dedication, courage and commitment to the citizens of Killeen!"

