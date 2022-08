Police say they are looking for Kayla Camille Kelly, 20.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing since Aug. 2.

She was last seen wearing a white, brown and green stripe tank top, blue jeans and brown ankle boots, pictured below.

If anyone has any information on Kelly's whereabouts, please contact the police department at 254-501-8800.

