MISSING | Killeen PD searching for missing 67-year-old man

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 67-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home in Killeen earlier this week.

Police say they are trying to locate Hudson Tai, described to be a white male, 5'8'' tall and 165 lbs. He has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

He was seen leaving his home in Killeen around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, then again in the 600 block of Adams Avenue around 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, wearing a navy blue/light blue-striped polo shirt, blue jeans and black slides.

If you have any information about Tai's whereabouts, contact KPD at 254-501-8800.

