Killeen PD searching for hit-and-run suspect in pedestrian's death

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the driver who struck a pedestrian Monday, then took off.

On Monday, May 1, around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4600 Block of E. Central Texas Expressway regarding a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Rasha Kendrick lying in the road. She was taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights Hospital where she later died, police said.

Upon investigating, police learned that Kendrick entered the outside lane of the roadway when an Infinity Sedan going eastbound struck her, police said. The driver of this vehicle returned to the scene.

A second vehicle, also going eastbound, also struck the victim, but left, police said.

Now, police are searching for the driver of this vehicle, which is said to be a red or orange colored Dodge Journey. Police said this vehicle may have front end or lower front bumper damage, along with possible mechanical damage to the underside of the vehicle.

Police provided photos. Click here to see higher quality images.

If you know who the suspect is, or see the vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS where you can report anonymously.