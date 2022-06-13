Killeen PD: Shooting suspect in custody after 5-hour standoff

Officers were called out to the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive around 9:45 p.m. because of gunshots in the area, police said.

KILLEEN, Texas — A male is in custody following a five-hour standoff with Killeen police officers on Sunday, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Officers were called out to an apartment in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive around 9:45 p.m. because of gunshots in the area, police said.

When they arrived, officers were told the victim and the shooting suspect were involved in an argument, which resulted in the suspect shooting his weapon, police said.

Police also learned the the male suspect refused to surrender to officers, causing KPD to bring in its Tactical Response Unit, police added.

About five hours later, around 4:12 a.m., the alleged shooter surrendered to police and was taken into custody, police said.

There was a female in the apartment, but she didn't have any injuries, police added.

No other information was released at this time.