Killeen PD Tactical Response Team responds to barricaded woman making threats

Police say the woman made threats to shoot officers and a neighbor on scene after officers responded to a disturbance call Wednesday morning.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department Tactical Response Team is responding to an incident regarding a barricaded person on the 900 block of Estelle in Killeen, according to police.

Several residents in the area left for their safety while other have remained inside their homes. The police department asks that people avoid the area as officers continue to work on the scene.

Officers were called shortly before 9 a.m. in reference to a disturbance on Estelle. Upon arriving officers were told that a female resident was damaging property that belonged to the person that lived in an adjacent apartment.

Officers then attempted to speak with the female and get her outside, but she refused, according to police. The female then made threats to shoot the officers on scene and the neighbor. That's when the tactical response team was activated.