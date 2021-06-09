19-year-old woman's death marks Killeen's third murder in 72 hours

This is the twelfth since the beginning of the year, police say.

KILLEEN, Texas — The death of a 19-year-old woman marks the third murder in Killeen over the past 72 hours and the 12th murder this year for the city, according to the Killeen Police Department.

On Tuesday at 11:45 p.m., police responded to a call in the 1800 block of Stardust Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman in a White Sedan with a gunshot wound.

She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott and White where she died of her injuries early Wednesday morning.

Police have not identified her.

Detectives are still investigating two additional murders that happened over Labor Day weekend.

One of them happened around 24 hours earlier in the 4500 block of Westcliff Road. A 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was also found in a vehicle. The young man has still not been identified.

On Sunday night, a 21-year-old man was found dead at a Liberty 6 Motel, 529 East Veterans Memorial Blvd. This man has also not been identified.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on these murders to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254- 526-TIPS (8477).