Killeen PD: Three arrested after fleeing from police in stolen car

According to police, charges are currently pending against the three males involved.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department announced that two adult men and one juvenile were arrested after fleeing from police on Sunday, Sept.3.

According to police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the Hallmark Avenue and Trimmier Road intersection around 9:21 p.m. Police say the white Hyundai sedan involved was stolen.

Police say the driver refused to stop as he continued traveling southbound on Trimmier Road at high speeds. The suspect was turning east on Terrace Drive when he almost hit a police car and struck a utility pole, police say.

According to police, the three men got out of the car and tried to run on foot, but they were caught and arrested.

