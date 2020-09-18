Killeen pedestrian killed on I-14 after being struck by several vehicles, police investigate

Investigations showed that the man was walking westbound, in the center lane of westbound I-14, pushing a bicycle, when he was struck by multiple vehicles.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police officers responded to a fatal crash on I-14 near Rosewood Dr. after multiple 911 calls were relieved Friday around 6:50 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a 77-year-old man who was killed in the crash. Several citizens had stopped to help the man and pull him from the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at 7:43 a.m. and an autopsy was ordered.

Investigations showed that the man was walking westbound, in the center lane of westbound I-14, pushing a bicycle, when he was struck by multiple vehicles. Several of those vehicles did not stop. The Killeen Traffic Unit would like to speak with the operators of those vehicles, or any other witnesses, about the accident. The case remains under investigation

The name of the man has not yet been released.