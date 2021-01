A pedestrian was hit Thursday evening near 46th and East Rancier Avenue in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department

KILLEEN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit Thursday evening near 46th and East Rancier Avenue in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Killeen police said the pedestrian was hit by a car and killed.

Witnesses on scene told 6 News the pedestrian was coming out of the Star Mart gas station and attempted to cross East Rancier Ave. when they were hit.

This story will be updated as details become available.