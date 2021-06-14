Killeen Police investigating 7th homicide this year

Officers found the body in the backyard of a home in the 600 block of Adams Avenue on Memorial Day.

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was posted in May 2021.

The body found in the backyard of a residence in the 600 block of Adams Avenue two weeks ago has been ruled a homicide, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.

Officers were originally dispatched to the residence on May 31 at approximately 4:24 p.m. in reference to a suspicious circumstances call. Upon arrival located a dead body found in the backyard of a residence, police say.

At the time, KPD was unable to locate any identification and the body was sent to the medical examiner's office in Dallas.

As of Monday, the identity of the victim is pending DNA results.

This is now the seventh criminal homicide Killeen PD is investigating, just days after the police department announced a sixth homicide.

The department is asking anyone with information or who may have seen something to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS or you can submit a tip online.