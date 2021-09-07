Killeen Police arrest alleged shooter that left 1 in critical condition over Labor Day weekend

Nakealon Keunte Mosley, 24, was charged as the alleged shooter.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department arrested a 24-year-old in connection to a shooting in Killeen over Labor Day weekend, according to officials.

According to police, the shooting happen on Sept. 4 around 1:54 p.m. at the 100 block of W. Elms Road.

Officers say they were sent out in reference to a shooting victim and on their way to the scene, they were told that the gunshot victim was at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights and was being airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

The alleged shooter, identified as Nakealon Keunte Mosley, was charged with Aggravated Assault Family Member with a Deadly Weapon on Sept. 5. He is currently in Bell County Jail with a of $500,000.