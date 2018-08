KILLEEN, TX — A wanted burglar is in custody after the Killeen Police Department received information on his whereabouts less than 24 hours after posting a Facebook status asking the public for leads.

Detectives located the fugitive, who had an outstanding warrant for burglary of a habitation with intent, around 9 a.m. Aug. 3. Michael Anthony Mango III, 18, was arrested about 30 minutes later.

Mango was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

