Killeen police arrest two armed robbery suspects

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Officers responded to an aggravated robbery at the Lucky Treasures Game Room located at 4302 E. Rancier Ave. on November 17 at about 8:03 a.m.

The victim reported that an unknown man entered the business wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head and a mask over his face, according to the Killen Police Department

The suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. Through the investigation, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit were able to identify two suspects, one was the getaway driver.

The case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and complaints were returned, charging 40-year-old Franklin Derek Cepeda Camacho and 31-year-old Courtney Michelle Maldonado with Aggravated Robbery according to t Killeen PD.

On Monday, Camacho and Maldonado were located and arrested without incident. Both are in the Bell County Jail.