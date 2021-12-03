Expect more officers on the road next week as Killeen police begins enhanced patrols

The department says it have more units out March 15-22 as school districts and colleges let students out for Spring Break.

KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texans driving through Killeen may notice more police units throughout the area as the Killeen Police Department said it will have more officers out on patrol next week.

The department said it will have additional traffic enforcement patrols out from March 15 to March 22 to ensure traffic safety as local school districts and colleges let students out for Spring Break.

With increased patrols in the city, the department is reminding drivers to be aware of speed limits, recognize and abide by traffic control devices, wear seatbelts, make sure passengers and children are restrained and be courteous to other drivers on the road.

Killeen police added that drivers should be mindful of officers making traffic stops by slowing down and moving over, and to have a designated driver so no one is drinking and driving.