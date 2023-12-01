Killeen Police Chief Kimble says goodbye at his retirement ceremony

It was a bittersweet day in Killeen as the community said some final goodbyes to Police Chief Chuck Kimble.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble celebrated his retirement from the Killeen Police Department Thursday afternoon at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

Surrounded by colleagues, loved ones and dozens of community members, Kimble was honored at his retirement ceremony.

Kimble will miss his team and only had great things to say at the ceremony.

“I’ve been around some really good crime fighters,” Kimble said. “These guys and girls are some of the best of the best. I’ve seen them at their worst. I’ve seen them at their best. They work with this community day in and day out under some pretty harsh conditions.”

Kimble is retiring after 31 years in law enforcement, with five of those years served with the City of Killeen.

He will officially retire later this month on Jan 27. After retirement, Kimble plans to spend time with his family.