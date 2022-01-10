Killeen Police Chief to retire in 2023

Police Chief Charles Kimble will retire effective January 27, according a spokesperson for the city.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble will retire in 2023, according to Executive City of Killeen Director of Communications Janell Ford.

Ford said Kimble's retirement will be effective Jan. 27. She did not provide any other information about his future.

Kimble began as Police Chief Sept. 1, 2017. His previous experience included five years as assistant police chief in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Kimble was one of three finalists for King County, Washington Sheriff in April, 2022.