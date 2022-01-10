x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Killeen Police Chief to retire in 2023

Police Chief Charles Kimble will retire effective January 27, according a spokesperson for the city.

More Videos

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble will retire in 2023, according to Executive City of Killeen Director of Communications Janell Ford.

Ford said Kimble's retirement will be effective Jan. 27. She did not provide any other information about his future.

Kimble began as Police Chief Sept. 1, 2017. His previous experience included five years as assistant police chief in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Kimble was one of three finalists for King County, Washington Sheriff in April, 2022. 

The King County Council ultimately selected Patti Cole-Tindall to be Sheriff.

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out