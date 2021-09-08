Killeen Police conducting death investigation after men dies at Seton Medical Center

Officials said the man was assaulted in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is conducting an investigation into an assault after a man died in the hospital Monday evening.

Detectives responded to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights at approximately 6:20 p.m. in reference to a death resulting from an assault. Police said the assault happened in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive in Killeen.

The 40-year-old man was pronounced dead and has not been identified by officials as family notification is pending.

Police said the investigation is ongoing at this time.