Local News

Killeen Police conducting death investigation after men dies at Seton Medical Center

Officials said the man was assaulted in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is conducting an investigation into an assault after a man died in the hospital Monday evening. 

Detectives responded to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights at approximately 6:20 p.m. in reference to a death resulting from an assault. Police said the assault happened in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive in Killeen. 

The 40-year-old man was pronounced dead and has not been identified by officials as family notification is pending. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing at this time. 

Posted by Killeen Police Department on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

