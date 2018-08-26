KILLEEN — Officer Devin Hill still remembers going out to the scene after a murder on Cantabrian Drive last September. But it isn't the details of the murder he recalls, or the flashing lights that come back, it's the way residents responded when they tried to help.

"They had a large gathering of people just standing and looking on," Hill said. "We approached the people to try to talk and get information, people turned around and they walked away."

The murder went unsolved. Hill told Channel 6 the people may have decided not to talk out of fear of retaliation or because they had warrants themselves and didn't want to be arrested. Either way, there was a lack of communication and trust.

So Hill had an idea.

Saturday, August 25, Hill returned to Cantabrian Drive with many more officers. But instead of making arrests, they worked with the community to pick up trash. Hill said around three hundred people turned out to help in total.

"The neighborhood I live in is safe for me and my child," Hill said. "I want neighborhoods like this to be safe for people as well."

Hill said the cleanup will improve the area according to the "broken window theory". Hill told Channel 6 that trash, high grass, and run down apartments encourage criminals to stay in the area because it appears that locals do not care about their neighborhood.

"It tells a person, 'hey, if im a drug dealer I can come in here and no one cares,'" Hill said.

The second part of the operation, however, was to build trust with the community. To do that, the police department helped locals clean up their records. The police department worked with the local municipal court to dismiss warrants for the residents. Anyone with Class C traffic warrants, or traffic tickets, could do community service to get those dismissed. Hill hopes the gesture will make people more inclined to help the police and to keep the area clean.

"Lets say an offense occurs in the neighborhood again," Hill said. "If someone had a warrant, they don't have to worry about, 'Hey I'm not going to talk to police because of the warrant.'"

Hill said there was also many community partners involved in the cleanup including HEB, Extraco Banks, Lowes, Keep Killeen Beautiful, and the Killeen Fire Department. Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra was in attendance as well as City Councilman Jim Kilpatrick.

The operation was spearheaded by Officer Hill, but Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble told Channel 6 it's a model he hopes to use in other neighborhoods going forward.

"We are going to look at similar areas that we struggle with, that have trash and blight, and try to build relationships," Chief Kimble said.

