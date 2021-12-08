Killeen Police Department needs help finding second witness to deadly pedestrian hit-and-run

Police say they believe the driver may have seen something that can help with the investigation, but left before speaking with officers or being identified.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is looking for a second witness to a pedestrian fatality that happened early Sunday, Aug. 15.

Surveillance video obtained by Killeen PD shows a light colored SUV at the scene of the death that happened in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard where Yolanda Monique Butler, 37, was killed.

Police said they believe the driver may have seen something that can help with the investigation. They added that the driver left before speaking with officers or being identified.

Police said they don't think the SUV was involved in the crash and should not have any relevant damage to it.

KPD said Aug. 18 they had found another witness to the hit-and-run.

Police said they believe the Butler was walking westbound in the center turn lane of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard before she was hit. The driver did not stop to render aid, but kept driving, police said.