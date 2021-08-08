Killeen Police Department investigates drowning incident

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m., according to police.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a man reportedly drowned Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call in reference to a possible drowning victim with CPR in progress at the Travel Lodge on 810 E. Central Texas Expressway.

Police said officers and paramedics continued performing lifesaving measures upon their arrival on scene. Lifesaving measures proved unsuccessful as the man was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m., police said.