Killeen Police Department still seeking suspect in Aug. 15 fatal hit-and-run

Police believe the car seen in the surveillance video is connected to the hit-and-run that killed a woman in Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department continues to seek the community's assistance in identifying a vehicle and person involved in an Aug. 15 deadly hit-and-run.

The department released new surveillance video from the scene depicting the suspect vehicle police are looking for. According to police, the suspect vehicle should have damage to the driver side headlight, with the light still working.

They said there may also be damage to the area around the light including the hood, fender and bumper cover.

The fatal hit-and-run happened in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard where Yolanda Monique Butler, 37, was killed. Police said they believe Butler was walking westbound in the center turn lane of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard before she was hit. The driver did not stop to render aid, but kept driving, police said.