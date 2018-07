The Killeen Police Department has joined thousands of other police departments across the country with their own lip sync video.

It's a 4-minute 20-second video medley featuring songs that range from Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' to Bruno Mars's 'Uptown 'Funk.'

It was posted around 11 p.m. Thursday and had been shared more than 1,100 times by 9 a.m. Friday.

You can watch it for yourself at the link below.

