Killeen police, family ask public's help in finding man who has been missing since Sept. 4

Michael Howard Havekost was last seen Sept. 4. Family said he was staying at the Days Inn at 6200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department said Monday that a 52-year-old man missing since last September is still considered missing and are renewing their plea to the public for help finding him.

Police said Michael Howard Havekost was last seen Sept. 4. Family members reported on Sept. 14 that they had not hear from him in a week but knew he was staying at the Days Inn at 6200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen.

The department and Havekost's family are once again asking for the public's help in finding him.

Havekost is 5' 8" tall, weighs 160 pounds and is bald or has short blond hair and hazel eyes. He also wears prescription glasses and uses hearing aids, police said.

Anyone with information on Havekost or those who have seen him are asked to call KPD at 254-501-880. If someone sees him outside of Killeen, they are asked to call local law enforcement.