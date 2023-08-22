Killeen PD: 41-year-old pedestrian killed by car I-14 identified

According to police, the driver of the car who struck the man called police and returned to the scene immediately.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department announced that 41-year-old Emiliano Alfredo Marin died after being hit by a car on Interstate 14 on Aug. 19.

According to police, around 2:09 a.m., officers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 14 near mile marker 285.

Police say the driver of the car that struck Marin called 911 and immediately returned to the scene to locate him.

According to police, Marin was crossing Interstate 14 when the car traveling westbound in the outside lane struck him.

Police say Marin was pronounced dead at 3:39 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

The Killeen Police Department says this investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact Traffic Investigators at 254-501-8830.