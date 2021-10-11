Killeen Police: Deadly stabbing turns into father-son murder-suicide

According to KPD, the victim was James Matthew Moten, the father, and the suspect, the son, as Javeon Rondre Moten.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is now classifying a deadly stabbing that happened Tuesday as a father-son murder-suicide.

On Wednesday, Killeen Police identified the 47-year-old man who was stabbed to death in the 400 block of Sladecek Drive as James Matthew Moten.

Police say they found James Moten with a stab wound and that he died at the scene. His son, 18-year-old, Javeon Rondre Moten, was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died on Tuesday, police said.

Upon investigating, police learned that the father and son had a domestic disturbance and that the son reportedly pulled a knife on his father and assaulted him, KPD said. After, the son shot himself, police added.