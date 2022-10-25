Killeen police identify victim in death of 4-year-old child

The child reportedly died after being transported to the hospital for medical issues.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has identified the 4-year-old victim in an ongoing death investigation.

Omar Prince Sherron reportedly died of unspecified causes on Oct. 20. He was four years old.

According to the Killeen PD, officers responded to a call saying that a 4-year-old boy had died at McLane Children's Hospitals in Temple.

The boy was taken to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from from the 4900 block of John David Drive with unspecified medical issues, police said.

The boy was declared dead at 2:15 p.m., according to the department.