Killeen police investigate car that drove through 3 backyards at 100 mph

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are still investigating the scene after a man drove a car through three backyards while going 100 mph. It happened earlier today on Rancier Avenue near Cedar Hill Drive.

A state trooper was sitting in a parking lot in a nearby shopping strip, when a car went by him at around 60 mph, officials report. The trooper chased the man down Rancier, but he lost control after a few miles slid sideways into a ditch.

At that point the man was driving 100 mph, and the speed took him through three residential back yards until the vehicle came to a stop, according to police.

He was transported to Seton Medical Center with life threatening injuries. Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko later reported that the male, identified as a juvenile, died. DPS believes the young male stole the vehicle shortly before he was spotted by a trooper.

