Killeen police investigate car that drove through 3 backyards at 100 mph

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are still investigating the scene after a man drove a car through three backyards while going 100 mph. It happened earlier today on Rancier Avenue near Cedar Hill Drive.
A state trooper was sitting in a parking lot in a nearby shopping strip, when a car went by him at around 60 mph, officials report. The trooper chased the man down Rancier, but he lost control after a few miles slid sideways into a ditch.
At that point the man was driving 100 mph, and the speed took him through three residential back yards until the vehicle came to a stop, according to police.
He was transported to Seton Medical Center with life threatening injuries. Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko later reported that the male, identified as a juvenile, died. DPS believes the young male stole the vehicle shortly before he was spotted by a trooper.
Police said the man is not the registered driver of the vehicle and had no identification on him, so officials are still trying to get his name at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated as details become available.