Killeen police investigate man's death after he was found with severe burns

Killeen police were investigating the death of a man who was found with severe burns Tuesday night.
Ofelia Miramontez said officers arrived at Independence Place Apartments off Watercrest Road a little after 8 p.m.
Paramedics were performing life-saving measures on the man. He was taken to Advent Hospital where he died
Miramontez said detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division along with the Killeen Fire Marshal's Office were conducting a death investigation.
Miramontez did not provide the man's name.
