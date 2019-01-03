KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department said it is investigating a bank robbery that happened around 1 p.m. at the First National Bank at 4304 East Central Texas Expressway.

A man entered the bank, then showed the teller a note demanding money, according to the press release. The teller cooperated, then the suspect fled in a black pick-up truck, police said.

Killeen Police Department

Police said the suspect is a white man in his 50s with a mustache and goatee, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a plaid scarf, a multi-color shirt and a black ball cap.

Killeen Police Department

Killeen Police Department

Killeen Police Department

If you have seen this man, or have any other information about the robbery, contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

